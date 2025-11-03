The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused opposition leaders of being behind the Christian genocide allegation against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike, who made the claim during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on Monday, accused the opposition of plotting to divide Nigerians because they know they cannot defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

According to him, the allegation being amplified internationally, including by U.S. President Donald Trump, was politically motivated and aimed at destabilising the government.

“In 2015 under Jonathan, people capitalised on this kind of things to get power,” Wike said.

When asked directly if he believed the opposition was responsible for the Christian genocide allegation, the minister replied, “It’s very obvious.”

He explained that the political opposition had grown desperate following what he described as the “collapse” of their political base.

“The problem we have today is that, by Mr President’s nature of politics, you can see the collapse of the opposition,” Wike said.

He added that some opposition figures were deliberately exploiting religion to sow division and weaken national unity ahead of 2027.

“There are so many undercurrents going on. The opposition has seen that, with the way it is, no party is prepared to challenge the President’s return to power. What do we do? Should we allow him to just go in like that without challenges? We must do something,” Wike said.

“And one of it is to bring up something that will divide the country. This is politics taken too far,” he added.

The minister’s comments come amid growing diplomatic tension between Nigeria and the United States after Trump threatened possible military action over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.