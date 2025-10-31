Policy makers rally media, advocates reform, recognition of care work

By Efe Onodjae

A non-governmental organisation has brought together leading experts, advocates, and media professionals to demand urgent policy reform and recognition of care work as a key pillar for unlocking women’s economic power in Nigeria.

The event, themed “Centering Care: Unlocking Women’s Economic Power in Nigeria,” was organized to mark International Day of Care on October 29 and focused on the need to value, structure, and professionalize the care economy as a foundation for national productivity and gender equality.

Speaking at the session, Mrs. Adeola Alli, a multi-licensed pharmacist and founder of One Health, a digital pharmacy improving last-mile access to medicines across Africa, highlighted the economic cost of neglecting unpaid care work.

According to her, about 70 percent of care work in Nigeria — including child-rearing, elder care, and healthcare support — is unpaid, with women performing the majority of this labour.

“The global care economy could add 11 trillion dollars annually to the GDP if properly valued. Imagine what that could mean for Nigeria if we recognize caregiving as real work,” Alli stated. “We must build an economy where care is capital and every act of healing becomes a driver of wealth.”

Also speaking, Ms. Amara Agbim, founder of The Nanny Academy, underscored the importance of professionalizing care work and improving the welfare of care workers.

“Paid care work is essential but suffers from systemic undervaluation. Care workers today are often undocumented, underpaid, and subjected to excessive hours without contracts, social protection, or rest,” she lamented.

Agbim noted that The Nanny Academy is already providing training and certification to elevate the dignity and professionalism of caregivers.

From a legal standpoint, international lawyer and policy expert, Mrs. Crystal Ikanih-Musa, drew attention to the lack of a national care policy in Nigeria.

“Without comprehensive, evidence-based laws that legitimize care jobs, the needs of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities will remain invisible,” she said, calling for a national framework that defines rights, compensation, and protections for caregivers.

Speaking from the workplace perspective, human resources professional, Mrs. Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, emphasized that care responsibilities should be recognized as legitimate work.

“Care is work in itself and should be treated as such. It’s not a privilege people use to escape responsibilities — it’s a performance enabler,” she stated.

Temitayo-Ibitoye urged organizations to design systems that allow women to balance work and family life effectively, while ending the stigma associated with hiring professional caregivers.

Moderating the event, media executive and founder of That Good Media, Mrs. Toyosi Etim-Effiong, called on the media to drive societal change through storytelling.

“The stories we tell shape our society. If we consistently highlight the importance of recognizing and investing in care work, policymakers will have no choice but to act,” she said.