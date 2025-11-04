Police uncover housewife who feigned kidnap, arrest accomplices in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police command on Tuesday said it uncovered a case of feigned kidnap by a 27-year-old housewife with a view to extorting money from her husband.

The police identified the woman as 27-year-old Chioma Success Ezebie and her cousin Osita Godfrey, who was pretending to be negotiating with the kidnappers, arrested while the N5,000,000 paid as ransom to release the woman and her son was also recovered.

A statement by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), ASP Eno Ikoedem, said it was the husband, Paul Adaniken, who reported the incident at the New Etete Police Station, which made the police swing into action, only to discover that Godfrey, who was presenting himself as a negotiator, was actually an accomplice.

Part of the statement read that “On 27th October, 2025, one Paul Adaniken of No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, reported at New Etete Police Division that at about 0730hrs, he left his wife, Chioma Success Ezebie, aged 27, and their 3-year-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor at home before proceeding to his shop.

“Later that day, at about 12:00 hours, he received a phone call from an unknown number informing him that his wife and son had been kidnapped, with the abductors demanding a ransom of five million naira (₦5,000,000) for their release.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from New Etete Division immediately commenced covert and overt investigations, while the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched a full-scale cyber analysis and the intelligence-led operations that yielded a major breakthrough revealing startling details: the victim’s cousin, Osita Godfrey aged 33, who was earlier believed to be assisting with information, was arrested and found to be complicit in the crime.

“His confessional statement led to the arrest of the supposed victim, Chioma Success Adaniken who conspired with her accomplices to stage her own abduction in order to extort money from her husband.”

The statement said another suspect, Martins Chidozie aged 23, was also arrested in connection with the crime.

She said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika has commended the officers of the New Etete Division for their swift and tactical response and warned residents to desist from acts capable of undermining public peace.