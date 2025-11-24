Police strengthen school protection mechanism in Katsina

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina Command, Mr Bello Shehu, has directed the Coordinator of the School Protection Squad to activate all school protection mechanisms to strengthen the safety of students and staff in schools.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the directive was given at a meeting with tactical commanders to review the command’s general security strategies in the state.

Shehu explained that this was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to prioritise safety and security around educational institutions.

The commissioner ordered the deployment of additional resources to ensure security, especially in educational institutions in the state.

Shehu called on the public to intensify efforts in supporting the crime-fighting measures of the command to safeguard schools and communities in the state.

He advised the public to timely report suspicious activities or concerns to the command through the following emergency lines: 08159677777, 07072722539 and 09022209690. (NAN)