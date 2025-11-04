Police smash militant syndicate in A’Ibom, detain suspect

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has dismantled a militant syndicate, in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, allegedly terrorising sea travellers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, disclosed this at a news briefing in Uyo on Tuesday.

Azare said the operatives caught and detained one male suspect, while others fled the scene.

He said that the feat was achieved, in collaboration with marine hunters on Nov. 3.

He said the suspect had confessed to being an active militant involved in sea piracy and kidnapping.

“On Nov. 3, at about 11:45hrs, operatives of the command, in collaboration with Marine Hunters, intercepted and arrested one male suspect, aged 27.

“The suspect is a native of Atakpere Community in Ekeremo LGA of Bayelsa.

“He disclosed that his rifle was in the custody of one Kingdom Bane, the Village Head of Ine Eyoabasi fishing village.

“Though the Village Head fled upon sighting the team, a search of his makeshift residence led to the recovery of numerous items suspected to have been stolen from sea travelers,” Azare said.

He listed the items recovered to include one 40HP, two 15HP, one 8HP marine engines, four power heads, four gear boxes, four propellers and four engine covers.

Other items included one deep freezer, three generators, three brand new toilet seats, one sewing machine and a bag, containing the personal effects of one Chibuike Awah.

The police boss also said that the suspect was in police custody, while efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing village head.

Azare also disclosed that operatives of the command on the same date carried out a major sting operation that smashed an armed robbery syndicate, which specialised in snatching motorcycles across Akwa Ibom and Rivers.

He said that the operation led to the arrest of four suspects and recovery of nine motorcycles.

Azare commended the officers and men of the command for their diligence, professionalism and courage during the operations.

He expressed gratitude to the good people of Akwa Ibom for their support, cooperation, and timely sharing of information that continued to aid their operations.

He called on individuals, who had their phones stolen or lost under suspicious circumstances to visit the command with proof of ownership for identification and possible recovery.

He further urged the public to continue to support the command by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through their emergency contact numbers to make the state safer