Police rule out terrorism in UK train stabbing after two British suspects arrested

November 2, 2025

UK police said Sunday two British nationals were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a train in eastern England, adding the attack was not a “terrorist incident”.

The men in custody were a “a 32-year-old male, a Black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent,” British Transport Police superintendent John Loveless told reporters.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.”

