Police rule out terrorism in UK train stabbing after two British suspects arrested

UK police said Sunday two British nationals were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a train in eastern England, adding the attack was not a “terrorist incident”.

The men in custody were a “a 32-year-old male, a Black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent,” British Transport Police superintendent John Loveless told reporters.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.”

