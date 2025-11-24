Police rescue one, intensify search for 13 abducted Borno girls

The police in Borno have rescued one girl and intensified efforts to secure the release of 13 girls abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents at a farm in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri by ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command.

He said the incident occurred on Nov. 22 at about 3:30 p.m.

Daso said the command received information from the District Head of Huyum that 14 girls from Mussa District were abducted by armed terrorists while working on a farmland.

He said that a joint team of police operatives, troops of the Nigerian military, Civilian JTF and vigilantes immediately launched a rescue operation in the area.

“During the operation, one of the abducted girls managed to escape unharmed and was rescued. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining 13 abducted girls,” he said.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, as urging residents to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies as coordinated operations continued.

While advising farmers and rural dwellers to operate within the coverage of security patrols and maintain heightened vigilance, Abdulmajid assured the public that further updates would be communicated as the operation progresses.