Police rescue 25 kidnapped victims, foil bandit attack in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command says it foiled bandits attack and rescued 25 kidnapped victims Friday night. In a statement, the public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the rescued victims included 10 women and 15 children.

He stated that they were kidnapped in Kuraje village of Damba area unit in Gusau local government area of the state. The PPRO said immediately the police received information on the abduction, a rescue team mobilized to the scene and the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and were reunited with their families.