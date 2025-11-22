Police rescue 25 abducted women, children in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command says it has rescued twenty-five abducted persons, mainly women and children, seized by armed bandits in Kuraje community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the rescue in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.

Abubakar said the bandits attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area.

He said the attack occurred on Friday at about 9:45 p.m., when armed bandits stormed the village firing shots.

“During the attack, the assailants abducted ten women and fifteen children, all residents of the Kuraje community,” he said.

He added that joint Police patrol teams and Community Protection Guards swiftly mobilised to the scene after receiving the distress call.

The teams confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in what he described as a coordinated operation.

“Thanks to the professionalism and gallantry of the operatives, all twenty-five victims were rescued unhurt,” Abubakar said.

He noted that the victims were moved to Sabongari, Damba, for safety and proper profiling after the rescue.

“The rescued women and children have since been reunited with their families,” the command said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Maikaba, praised the officers for their bravery, describing their efforts as commendable.

Maikaba assured the public of the command’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. (NAN)