Police recover nine exotic vehicles, weapons as Lagos records improved security

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS — The Lagos State Police Command has recovered nine exotic vehicles and several weapons in ongoing operations targeting criminal elements across the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, announced on Monday.

Speaking to journalists at the state police command, Jimoh said the recoveries were part of intensified crime-prevention strategies implemented during the ember months, contributing to a significant decline in violent crimes and an overall improvement in the state’s security.

Most of the stolen vehicles had been taken by drivers or car wash attendants entrusted with them, he explained, but prompt police action led to their interception in different locations.

The recovered vehicles include a white Toyota Hilux, white Range Rover SUV, black Toyota Land Cruiser, silver Lexus GX 460, silver Honda CR-V, grey Toyota Corolla, another Toyota Corolla (JJ AS 87 JJ), a Toyota Highlander, and a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle.

The police also recovered four locally made pistols, a single-barrel shotgun, multiple cartridges, a machete, a fabricated firearm, an assault dagger, a battle axe, charms, and counterfeit foreign currency worth $4,000.

“These recoveries reflect the effectiveness of the strategies deployed across Lagos,” Jimoh said. “The state has remained peaceful with no major security breaches since September. We are firmly in control of the situation.”

He credited the improved security to enhanced community policing, regular convoy patrols, show-of-force operations, and the cooperation of residents.

Jimoh urged vehicle owners to exercise caution when handing over their cars to drivers or car wash operators, noting that many thefts occur due to misplaced trust. “We respond swiftly to every report and ensure stolen vehicles are tracked and recovered,” he added.

He reassured Lagosians and visitors that the state is safe ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, noting additional police deployments to schools, places of worship, public utilities, and recreational centres.

“No one should entertain fear or cancel travel plans,” he said. “Lagos is safe, secure, and fully prepared for the festive season. We will sustain these gains into the new year.”

Residents were urged to continue cooperating with the police and to report suspicious activities through the command’s hotlines.