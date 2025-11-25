Police recover 9 exotic stolen vehicles, arms

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered nine exotic vehicles and several weapons in renewed onslaughts against criminal elements across the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, announced, yesterday.

Addressing journalists at the state police command, the CP said the recoveries were part of intensified crime-prevention strategies introduced during the ember months, which have contributed significantly to a decline in violent crimes and general improvement in the state’s security landscape.Jimoh said most of the stolen vehicles were taken away by drivers and car wash attendants entrusted with them, adding that prompt police action led to their interception at different locations.

Among the vehicles displayed were a white Toyota Hilux, white Range Rover SUV, black Toyota Land Cruiser, silver Lexus GX 460, silver Honda CR-V, grey Toyota Corolla, another Toyota Corolla with registration JJ AS 87 JJ, a Toyota Highlander, and a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle.

In addition to the vehicles, the police recovered four locally made pistols, a single-barrel shotgun, multiple cartridges, a machete, a fabricated firearm, an assault dagger, a battle axe, charms and counterfeit foreign currency worth $4,000.

“These recoveries reflect the effectiveness of the new strategies we have deployed across Lagos. The state has remained peaceful with no major security breaches since September. We are firmly in control of the security situation.”

He attributed the improved outlook to enhanced community policing, regular convoy patrols, show-of-force operations and the cooperation of residents.