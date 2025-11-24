Police dismiss reports of planned bandit attacks in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has dismissed reports of bandits planning attacks in the eastern flank of the state as false.

In a statement issued on Monday evening by the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Williams Anya, the command urged residents to disregard the circulating rumours.

“The Kogi State Police Command is aware of the false reports circulating on social media about a possible bandit attack in Kogi East. The command wishes to inform the public that such reports are unverifiable and contain no elements of truth,” the statement said.

CP Kankarofi assured residents that the police are taking the matter seriously, noting that tactical teams—including the Police Mobile Force, counter-terrorism, Quick Response, and intelligence units—have been deployed to strategic locations across the state. Additional security assets have also been positioned to respond to any unforeseen situations.

The command urged the public to remain calm, verify information through official sources, and avoid spreading unverified claims that could cause panic.

“We appeal to everyone to work together with the police and other security agencies to keep the state safe. If you notice anything suspicious, please report it immediately. Security is a shared responsibility,” the statement added.

The police also shared a dedicated emergency line for residents: 07038329084.