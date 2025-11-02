Police dismiss report on alleged N2,000 compulsory book purchase, author clarifies background

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed a report alleging that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed officers nationwide to pay N2,000 each for a book titled Attitudinal Change in the Nigerian Police Force.



In an interview with Vanguard on Sunday, the author of the book and National President of the Foundation for Correction of Moral Decay, Dr. Joseph Danley, described the publication as false and damaging to the reputation of the police leadership.



According to him, there was no directive from the IGP mandating officers to buy the book. He explained that the book was developed as part of a broader campaign to promote professionalism, discipline, and ethical conduct in the force.



“Let me be clear — at no time did the IGP make such an order. He only said officers who were interested could buy the book voluntarily,” Dr. Danley said.

He noted that his foundation had proposed a national attitudinal change seminar for police officers, similar to previous programmes held for teachers and civil servants across the country.

“The IGP approved the concept but insisted that the seminars be held free of charge. So far, we have conducted sessions in over ten states, including Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Enugu, and the FCT, without collecting any money from Police Headquarters,” he explained.

Danley clarified that the N2,000 mentioned in the report referred only to officers or individuals who voluntarily chose to buy the book. “Not all officers purchased it. In most commands, only about 25 to 40 percent did so, and payments were made directly to our foundation, not to the police or the IGP,” he said.

Expressing disappointment with Sahara Reporters, he stated that the misleading report undermined ongoing reorientation efforts within the police. “I sold my own vehicle to fund the printing of this book because I believe reorientation is crucial to rebuilding our institutions. It’s disheartening to see such efforts misrepresented,” he lamented.

Dr. Danley has been involved in attitudinal reform advocacy since the early 2000s, having implemented similar initiatives for teachers and school administrators under the Attitudinal Change in Schools programme.

A proposal dated May 25, 2025, and addressed to the IGP, introduced Dr. Danley as the author of Attitudinal Change for the Nigeria Police Force. The document conveyed the IGP’s approval for him to market the handbook directly to interested officers on a voluntary basis.

Reacting to the report, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The claim is completely false. At no time did the IGP issue any directive compelling officers to pay N2,000 for a book.”

He added that the purchase of the book was purely optional: “The IGP merely said any officer interested and willing to buy the book can do so voluntarily. It was never made compulsory.”