Police deploy tactical team to rescue abducted Niger students, teachers

The Police Command in Niger has deployed a tactical team to rescue the abducted students of St. Mary’s Private Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government of the state.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Spokesperson in Niger, revealed this in a statement in Minna on Friday.

He said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Friday, when armed bandits invaded the school hostel and whisked the students away.

Abiodun said police tactical units, alongside military components and other security agencies, have been deployed to the area and are currently combing the adjoining forests to rescue the students.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, has given the assurance that the command would ensure the safe release of the students.

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as operations continue.

He said necessary action would be taken against the school management for allegedly defying a state government directive ordering the closure of schools in the area due to prevailing security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen invaded the school and abducted an unspecified number of students and staff members.

A resident of Agwara, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the school is located about eight kilometres from Agwara town along the Agwara-Borgu Road. (NAN)