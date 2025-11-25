Police declare community chief wanted over land killings in Asaba

The Delta Police Command has declared a prominent community leader, Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, wanted over his alleged role in the death of three youths in a land dispute in Asaba, the Delta capital.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Edafe stated that the suspect was wanted in connection with the killing of three youths in Okwe community, a suburb of Asaba, on the 24th of November 2025.

“The Delta Police Command has activated a full-scale manhunt for Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, the Owelle of Onicha-Olona Community and all members of his armed group.

“Nkeeshe and his gang are responsible for the deadly attack that claimed the lives of three innocent youths on Nov. 24, near the ‘B’ Division, along the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway,” Edafe added.

He stated that Nkeeshe allegedly led a group of vigilantes and suspected cult members, some disguised in army camouflage, to a parcel of land at Okwe Community on the expressway in a deliberate attempt to lay claim to the property.

The police image maker explained that Nkeeshe and his group proceeded to enforce an unauthorised quit notice on the said land without a legitimate court order.

According to him, the suspect’s illegal operation encountered resistance, resulting in a violent confrontation as the armed group allegedly opened fire indiscriminately, causing gunshot injuries to three youths.

Edafe added that the three injured youths were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but were later confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

“In response to the criminal attack, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered the deployment of tactical teams and intelligence operatives to track, identify, and arrest all individuals involved.

“The CP condemned the act as an unprovoked, reckless, and brazen display of lawlessness that will not be tolerated under any guise.

“The CP calls on residents of Onicha-Olona, Asaba, and neighbouring communities to support the police in the ongoing manhunt for the suspects,” Edafe stated.

He quoted the CP as saying that the command would not relent until every perpetrator of the violence, irrespective of title, influence, or backing, is apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

Edafe added that normalcy had since been restored in the area, noting that the command had deployed sustained surveillance, intelligence-led patrols, and coordinated search operations to maintain law and order.

Vanguard News