Police confirm murder of Delta LG APC vice chairman

..As Ofobrukueta tasks Police on thorough investigation

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— THE Delta State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the murder of the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, Mr Ese Idisi.

Meanwhile, the immediate past chairman of Ethiope council, Victor Ofobrukueta, has charged the state Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the untimely death of Idisi.

Ese Idisi was reportedly killed, weekend, by unknown assailants.

Details of the incident were sketchy at press time, but Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed that it took place at Okpara Waterside community in the council.

He said: “We got a report that he was murdered and we are presently investigating.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has expressed shock and devastation over the “brutal and condemnable killing” of Idisi.

The state chapter of the party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo called on the Police and other security agencies “to carry out a thorough, uncompromising and professional investigation into this cruel and senseless murder.

“The perpetrators, sponsors, and anyone connected to this heinous act must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay. Nothing short of a full-scale investigation will suffice in the prevailing circumstances.”

The party commiserated with the family of the deceased, saying that his tragic passing has left a painful void not only in his home and community but also within the APC family in Ethiope East Ward 4.

Ofobrukueta tasks Police on thorough investigation

On his part, Ofobrukueta, who said he received the news of the vice chairman’s death with shock, described Idisi’s death as very sad.

In a statement, Ofobrukueta said: “Those killers of Mr. Idisi cannot go unpunished, hence I am calling on all security agents to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We also call on community leaders, youths and stakeholders across Ethiope East to join hands with the authorities by providing useful information that can facilitate swift action.

“Security is a collective responsibility, and your cooperation may prove invaluable in bringing the culprits to justice and preventing further occurrences of such violence.

“On behalf of my family and my followers, I sincerely express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Idisi, the APC youths, women, leaders and elders of the party in Ethiope East, praying to God to grant his soul eternal rest.”