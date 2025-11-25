Police confirm abduction of 10 persons in fresh bandit attack in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of ten persons in Isapa Community following a fresh bandit attack.

The police said that combined teams of officers and local vigilantes are currently combing the forests to rescue the victims.

Isapa, located in Kwara South, is a few miles from Eruku Community, where 38 members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Isegun congregation were abducted during an evening service last week, leaving three persons dead. Residents were still celebrating the release of the church members on Sunday when the new attack occurred in Isapa on Monday evening.

Spokesperson of the command, Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to the statement, “At about 1830hrs on 24th November 2025, the command received distress information on sporadic gunfire within Isapa Community via Obbo-Ile Village. Preliminary findings revealed that at about 1805hrs, a group of armed men, suspected to be herders, invaded the village, firing sporadically. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged. Further investigations revealed that 10 persons were abducted.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa Community to assess the situation on the ground. During the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, including the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, as well as local and youth leaders, assuring residents of intensified efforts to rescue the victims and restore confidence in the area.

A search-and-rescue operation involving police tactical teams and local vigilante groups is ongoing, combing surrounding bushes to rescue the abductees and apprehend the attackers.

The statement concluded that normalcy has been restored in the village, and the situation remains under strict monitoring.