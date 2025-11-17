Police arrest four suspected ritualists, kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

—- Another suspect arrested for ₦23m Fraud

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A four man suspected kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual gang have been arrested by police detectives in Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the gang leader, Ifeoluwa Julius and three members of his gang, all residents of Ogbese town, who have been implicated in a series of kidnapping, armed robbery, and ritual-related offences.

Police source said that the members of the gang had long remained on the Command’s watch list due to mounting intelligence linking them to violent criminal activities within the area.

The source hinted that ” further intelligence revealed that the suspects had recently returned from a location where they procured criminal charms intended to fortify themselves for future criminal undertakings.

“Acting promptly on this credible intelligence, operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit launched a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation on the outskirts of Ogbese town.

“This precise and strategic approach led to the successful arrest of the four suspects, demonstrating the Command’s resolve to proactively dismantle emerging criminal threats.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, said that “during interrogation, Ifeoluwa Julius openly admitted to being a ritualist and confirmed, along with his gang members, their involvement in multiple kidnapping incidents within the Ogbese axis.

Ayanlade said that ” In the course of the operation, several incriminating items were recovered from Ifeoluwa Julius.

“They include One expended cartridge, Fetish items, and red and white cloth stained with blood

“These recoveries aligned with the suspects’ subsequent confessions.

” He further disclosed that their recent trip was deliberately undertaken to acquire additional criminal fortifications to enhance their capacity for further nefarious activities.

The police image maker, commended the SWAT operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and tactical efficiency throughout the operation.

Ayanlade who reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to public safety, reiterated that the state will never serve as a safe haven for criminals.

According to him “Individuals or groups involved in criminal activities—regardless of their location, tactics, or attempts at concealment—will be identified, pursued, arrested, and made to face the full weight of the law.

He said that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

In another development, police detectives have arrested one Ajayi Ademola Joseph, who allegedly obtained the sum of ₦23,000,000 from Pastor Foluso Ajibobola under the false pretence of facilitating U.S. travel documents for his sister.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the suspect reportedly absconded after collecting the funds, prompting the victim to formally petition the Command for intervention.

Ayanlade said ” upon receiving the petition, the Command activated a comprehensive investigation, and over the course of several months, operatives meticulously pursued every lead.

” Capitalising on the Command’s intelligence-driven operational capabilities and enhanced technological prowess, officers of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit were able to accurately identify the suspect’s hideout and eventually effect his arrest in Ogun State.

He noted that ” Individuals involved in criminal activities—whether within or outside the state—are assured that the Command’s operatives will relentlessly pursue them, ensure their arrest, and bring them before the law irrespective of where they may attempt to hide.

The suspect, Ayanlade said will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.