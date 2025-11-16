Police arrest five suspected bandits, recover N2m, cache of arms in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The recently formed Operations Restore Peace, a combination of 36 Mobile Brigade Force (MBF) squadron in Kebbi State, on Sunday successfully arrested five suspected bandits from Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State during an aggressive operation against armed banditry and kidnapping.

Kebbi Police spokesperson, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, stated that the suspects were responsible for widespread banditry and kidnappings in Tadurga and several other villages along the border with Zamfara, particularly Bukkuyum.

Abubakar revealed that the suspects confessed to the crimes. Authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, a large cache of arms and ammunition, and two million naira in cash, believed to be proceeds from ransom.

CP Bello M. Sani commended the bravery of the mobile squadron for their resilience and ceaseless patrols. He urged the officers to sustain their operations until bandits and kidnappers abandon their criminal activities across Kebbi State.