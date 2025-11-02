Police arrest 13 suspected criminals, recover arms in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected criminals said to have been terrorising residents across the state.

The suspects, according to the police, include kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers, vehicle thieves, fraudsters, and burglars.

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed in Akure over the weekend that a series of coordinated operations carried out in Owo, Akoko, Ondo, and Akure led to the recovery of firearms, stolen items, live animals, and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

Lawal said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit rescued three abducted persons after a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers.

“One of the kidnappers was neutralised in the process, while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” he said.

Recovered items from the scene included two locally made pistols, expended cartridges, mobile phones, and other belongings of the victims. The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families.

The Commissioner also announced the arrest of Ayodeji Oluwapelumi Samuel for alleged fraud, obtaining money under false pretence, and stealing by conversion.

His arrest followed a petition by a retired senior police officer who discovered that her WhatsApp account had been hacked by the suspect and his accomplices.

Using the compromised account, the suspects allegedly contacted several of her associates and fraudulently obtained over ₦1 million.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department obtained a Bankers’ Order on the PalmPay account used by the suspect, enabling the police to access his full profile and trace his digital footprint.

A coordinated intelligence-led operation led to his arrest in Ibillo/Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. He was reportedly found with incriminating evidence linking him to the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed he acted with other accomplices who are currently on the run.

In another operation, two suspected cultists and armed robbery suspects were arrested in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area following credible intelligence. A pump-action gun was recovered from them, and during interrogation, they confessed to being members of the notorious “Malians Club,” a cult group with about ten members.

CP Lawal said the arrests reflect the Command’s recent successes in crime prevention, detection, and prosecution. He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements through intelligence gathering, community collaboration, and robust patrols.

He assured residents of sustained protection and a peaceful environment conducive to social and economic growth.