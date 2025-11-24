Plateau former councillors endorse Tinubu, pass vote of confidence on Yilwatda

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By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The former elected Councillors Forum of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 and passed a vote of confidence on the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

The Forum announced its position during a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos on Monday, where it also rejected the alleged planned bid by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists, the Forum’s Chairman, Dabit Dashe, dismissed a recent call by another APC group, the Coalition of Concerned Former APC Councillors and Grassroots Mobilizers (CFACGM), which urged the governor to join the APC immediately, and described the call as a “desperate attempt” by the governor and “his agents” to gain entry into the Party “through the backdoor.”

The Forum further urged key Party leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Plateau APC Chairman Rufus Bature, and former Governor Simon Lalong, to reject any such move by Governor Mutfwang.

It also questioned what value the governor would bring to the APC, noting the Party’s strong presence in Plateau State with a majority in both the National and State Assemblies.

Vanguard News