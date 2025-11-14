Plateau debunks claim of Gov Mutfwang’s defection to YPP

Gov Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government has dismissed as false a social media report alleging that the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

In a statement issued on Friday in Jos, the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere, described the claim as “a blatant lie” and the handiwork of “desperate mischief makers” intent on misleading the public and creating unnecessary tension in the state.

Bere said the rumour was a “poorly scripted fabrication” that ordinarily would not warrant a response, but stressed that an official clarification became necessary to prevent unsuspecting citizens from being deceived.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Mutfwang has not defected to the Young Progressives Party. Where and when there is any change in status, the Governor will use official and verified communication channels to inform the people of Plateau State and other well-wishers,” he said.

Bere emphasised that Governor Mutfwang remains fully committed to his mandate, adding that his focus is on delivering people-centred projects and key development initiatives across the state.

The government called on residents, supporters and stakeholders to disregard the rumour entirely and remain vigilant against politically motivated falsehoods.

“Under Governor Mutfwang’s purposeful and visionary leadership, Plateau State remains safe, stable, and steadily rising brighter, stronger, and more resilient,” the statement continued.

Bere urged the public to stay united in the collective mission of advancing the Plateau project despite attempts to sow discord through misinformation.