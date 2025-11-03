Pilots, engineers to get loss of licence insurance – NAAPE

By Dickson Omobola

National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, has concluded plans to provide comprehensive loss of licence insurance cover for all Nigerian pilots and aircraft engineers.

The scheme, developed in partnership with First Standard Insurance Brokers, would protect pilots and engineers who lose their professional licences due to medical incapacity or other qualifying conditions that render them unable to continue flying or maintaining aircraft.

Speaking on the initiative, President of NAAPE, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, said: “Loss of Licence insurance for aviation professionals has long been a standard benefit in developed aviation markets worldwide. Our members face unique occupational risks that can abruptly end their careers. The goal of this initiative is to ensure that no pilot or engineer is left without financial support if they are declared medically unfit to continue their professional duties.

“By introducing this important coverage in Nigeria, we are not only protecting individual professionals and their families but also strengthening the aviation sector by ensuring that our highly trained workforce can focus on maintaining the highest safety standards, knowing their careers are financially protected against unforeseen medical challenges.

“NAAPE is also working to make the insurance cover affordable and accessible to all members, including those in private and charter operations,” Captain Gindeh further stated. He emphasised that the Association’s goal is to standardise professional welfare across both public and private aviation sectors.

NAAPE Deputy President, Engr. Mudi Muhammad, said: “We have seen too many of our colleagues face financial hardship after losing their licences due to unexpected medical conditions. This insurance programme ensures that no Nigerian pilot or engineer will face such circumstances alone. It provides a safety net that every aviation professional deserves.”