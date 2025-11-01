Photos: 69-year-old woman matriculates as undergraduate at University of Ibadan

A 69-year-old woman, Mrs. Kate Bosede Akomolafe, became the centre of attention at the University of Ibadan’s Distance Learning Centre (DLC) matriculation ceremony on Friday as she took the oath of admission alongside over 5,000 new students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The oath was administered by the university’s Registrar, Mr. Ganiyu O. Saliu, during the event, which saw fresh learners admitted into 16 different programmes under the DLC.

Photos from the ceremony quickly went viral across social media on Saturday, drawing admiration for Mrs. Akomolafe’s inspiring pursuit of higher education later in life.

According to a post shared on the university’s official Facebook page, #UniIbadan, the 69-year-old is a retired Data Processing Officer who worked with R.T. Briscoe Motor Company.

“Clad in her matriculation gown and cap, Mrs. Akomolafe — a retired Data Processing Officer from R.T. Briscoe Motor Company — wore a bright smile as cameras captured the moment she took her place among the newest members of Nigeria’s premier university.

“Now a pig farmer and former flour distributor, she has enrolled to study Social Work, a course she said would help her manage her non-governmental organisation.

“Born on December 22, 1956, Mrs. Akomolafe first obtained her West African School Certificate in 1976 from Government Secondary School, Creek Road, Port Harcourt.

“Nearly five decades later, she sat again for WASSCE and NECO in 2023 to secure the credits needed to pursue her lifelong dream of earning a degree,” the post read.

In his address to the new students, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter O. Olapegba, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, encouraged the matriculants to pursue excellence through intentional effort.

In a statement titled “Genuine Success is Achieved Through Deliberate Choices,” Professor Olapegba advised the new learners to be mindful of their relationships and actions, noting that every interaction and lecture contributes to shaping their future.

He reminded them that they are “solely responsible for the outcomes they will realise in UI, a vibrant community where academic study is harmoniously balanced with social engagement.”

The DVC further cautioned the students against misconduct, reiterating the university’s zero tolerance for behaviour that could tarnish its reputation.

He added that true success would be measured not only by academic performance but also by “the depth of their insight, the resilience they exhibit, and the positive impact they ultimately make on the world.”