PDP’s convention in Ibadan is ‘Detty December in November’ — Wike, Fayose react to expulsion

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Lere Olayinka, A Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, has reacted to the expulsion of his principals, Nyesom Wike and ex-Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, describing it as “Detty December in November’ coming early in Ibadan.

In a statement sent to Vanguard on Saturday, Olayinka noted that PDP members had travelled to Ibadan to begin their celebrations long before December arrived, adding that whatever comments emerged from the gathering should be viewed in the context of an intoxicated social party.

“They went to Ibadan to start their own Detty December in November. When people decide to start their Dirty December early, one can’t help but ignore whatever comes out of their mouths,” he said.

He added that the group had gathered purely for social enjoyment and, after indulging in drinks, were “free to say anything,” implying that their statements should not be taken too seriously.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that the People’s Democratic Party PDP on Saturday expelled former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesome Wike, factional chairman of the party, Samuel Anyanwu and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, from the party over anti-party activities

The motion for their expulsion, which was unanimously supported by the members of the party at the ongoing PDP National Convention in Ibadan was moved which was moved by one of the founding fathers of the party, Chief Bode George and seconded by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohamed.

Recall that several court orders were issued stopping the PDP’s convention in Ibadan, including one that was issued yesterday with several of the party’s bigwigs such as the former President of the Senate urging the Damugum-led faction of the PDP to obey court order and avoid moves capable of imploding the party.