PDP petitions IGP over alleged violent takeover of secretariat

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), calling for an investigation into what it described as a violent invasion of its National Secretariat in Abuja by suspended party officials and their supporters.

The party said the incident, which reportedly left several staff members injured, was led by its suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, with claims that the disruption was aided by some security operatives.

A copy of the petition obtained by Vanguard on Tuesday night was signed by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

It explained that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), at its 608th meeting, had earlier suspended four national officers, including Senator Anyanwu, over alleged anti-party activities and referred them to the disciplinary committee.

According to the petition, the invasion occurred on Monday, November 3, 2025.

“The suspended National Secretary allegedly led a group of supporters to the National Secretariat, forced their way into offices, and disrupted official activities.

“The thugs broke into offices, unleashed violence, attacked staff, fired tear gas, wounded our staff, assaulted journalists, and disrupted activities in our National Secretariat,” the petition stated.

It also claimed that a female staff who inhaled tear gas during the commotion fainted and was later revived, while three others; Mr. Terna Tergba, Mrs. Cecilia Ukwayi, and Mr. Innocent Ezekiel sustained injuries and were receiving treatment.

“The intruders attempted to install a member of the National Working Committee as acting National Chairman,” the party further alleged, describing the incident as a dangerous precedent for internal democracy.

“The role of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, regarding this incident should be properly examined. On whose instruction did he deploy security personnel to the National Secretariat of a political party without notifying the National Chairman?

“The Inspector General may please note that our country is currently under the scope of the international community, and this unwarranted assault on the opposition party and its staff, which is a clear threat to democracy in Nigeria, further aggravates a very tense situation,” it added.

The PDP urged the IGP to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident, hold those responsible accountable, and protect the rights of political institutions across the country.

The petition was accompanied by photographs and video evidence intended to aid police investigation.