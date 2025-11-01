PDP NWC suspends Anyanwu, others; faction announces new Chairman

Anyanwu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, crisis took a new dimension, on Saturday, when its National Working Committee, NWC, suspended some party officials, and a faction that include the suspended officials immediately hit back with its own gale of suspensions.

Earlier, the NWC approved the one-month suspension at an emergency meeting held on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the party, briefing journalists after the meeting, the decision was taken in line with Sections 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Those suspended include Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary; Umar Bature, National Organising Secretary; Kamaldeen Ajibade, National Legal Adviser; and Okechukwu Osuoha, Deputy National Legal Adviser.

This is coming barely 24 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court stopped the forthcoming November 15 national elective convention of the party.

Anyanwu suspended

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, explained that the affected officials committed several offences in breach of the PDP’s constitution.

According to a statement by the party, “National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, are suspended for one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“During this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities.

“In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of our Party Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

“In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services is hereby directed to oversees the activities of the Department.”

Anyanwu announces Damagum’s suspension

However, moments later, a faction that appears to enjoy the backing of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, announced the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and five other members of the NWC.

Senator Anyanwu made the announcement at an emergency media briefing in Abuja on Saturday, where he addressed journalists on decisions reached by a faction of the NWC.

He explained that the briefing became necessary following social media reports earlier in the day claiming that some NWC members had met and imposed suspensions on certain party officials.

He added that he had to urgently convene a meeting of the NWC, stressing that all members were invited to attend.

He said: “First of all, we want to commend the judiciary over the judgment of yesterday, which is a victory for the entire PDP members all over.

“Nobody can claim victory of the judgment of the court. It is a judgment against impunity, against illegality; we promote unity and peace and cohesion of the party.”

Anyanwu accused some NWC members of behaviour capable of causing disunity and weakening the party, noting that such tendencies had already led to the defection of some PDP leaders and governors.

He said it had become necessary to halt the trend and restore discipline.

Following the meeting, the faction announced a one-month suspension for Damagum, accusing him of incompetence, misappropriation of party funds, and disobedience to court rulings.

Anyanwu claimed that Damagum continued to recognise a previously expelled South-East Zonal Chairman, despite a court judgment upholding his expulsion. He argued that this action invalidated NWC meetings held in his presence.

“For instance, the former National Vice-Chairman of the South-East, who has been expelled by the party, which was even confirmed as a judgment of yesterday, continued to hide under the National Vice-Chairman because of his personal interests, against the interests of the entire party in the country.

“So, on that note, we decided that we should suspend him for one month,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was also suspended for what Anyanwu described as frequent and unauthorised press statements, which he said had brought disorder into the party’s communication structure.

“We have overwhelming evidences against the National Public Secretary. For us to have sanity in the party, we have suspended him,” he stated.

… Arapaja, too

Also suspended was the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, for allegedly failing to caution the National Chairman over what was described as anti-party activities and reckless conduct.

The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro was suspended over alleged diversion of funds from the sale of congress nomination forms into two separate accounts. The National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadende, was also suspended, with Anyanwu claiming that youth leaders across the country had rejected him for allegedly neglecting the youth wing of the party.

The Deputy National Secretary was suspended for allegedly assuming the office of National Secretary without authority and issuing letters to states which reportedly caused confusion among members.

“All of them are sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled from the party,” Anyanwu declared.

New Acting PDP Chairman

He went on to announce interim administrative adjustments. The National Vice-Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, was directed to take over as Acting National Chairman, while the party’s Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, would handle all information and communication matters until further notice.

Anyanwu noted that the National Legal Adviser, who joined the deliberations via Zoom from Canada where he is attending the International Bar Conference, supported the decisions reached.

Despite the sweeping suspensions, the National Secretary insisted that the PDP remained united and strong.

“As a matter of fact, we are strong as a party. We are united,” he said, adding that the court judgment reinforced the need for the suspensions.

This latest development marks another escalation in the ongoing power tussle within the PDP and has further heightened uncertainty over its leadership stability as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

