PDP diaspora chapter hails Turaki’s emergence as National Chairman

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki

By Ochuko Akuopha

A diaspora chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Netherlands chapter; has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the just concluded National Convention of the party, congratulating the newly elected National Chairman of the party, Kabiru Turaki and other members of the National executive.

A statement by Kenneth Chukwu, Chairman, PDP Netherlands chapter; Shola Elijah, Secretary, and two members of executive of the chapter, described Turaki’s emergence as a testament to his long-standing service, integrity, and unwavering dedication to democratic ideals.

The statement also described the success of the convention as ’a rebirth of our great party and a renewed hope for Nigeria’s democratic future.

“The success of this historic event reflects the dedication, resilience, and patriotic spirit of loyal party members across the country’’.

The statement expressed appreciation to the immediate past National Chairman, Umar Damagum, for his leadership, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment during a challenging period in our party’s history.

It urged the new leadership to keep faith with efforts at deepening and broadening internal democracy to rebuild the party for a relaunch to power at the centre in the next election circle..

The chapter expressed optimism that with the success of the convention, the party was fully prepared for the task of rescuing Nigeria from the present security, administrative and economic challenges.

The statement added: ‘’We also congratulate the newly elected National Secretary, Hon. Taofeek Arapaja, whose commitment and hard work have continued to inspire confidence within the party.

“We are confident that your leadership team will steer the PDP with renewed vision, unity, and discipline.”