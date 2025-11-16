PDP Crisis: Oyo LG chairmen back expulsion of Wike, Fayose, others

Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, and Samuel Anyanwu

…hail emergence of Turaki as PDP National Chairman

By Adeola Badru

The Forum of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State has thrown its weight behind the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; and seven other senior party leaders over alleged anti-party activities.

The forum also congratulated Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) on his election as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emerged victorious at the party’s national convention held at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, where delegates from 17 states elected a new National Working Committee.

In a statement jointly signed on Sunday by its Chairman, Sakiru Sanda, and Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Akintayo, the Oyo LG chairmen urged Turaki to deploy his leadership to restore internal democracy and curb impunity within the party.

They noted that the motion for expulsion, moved by PDP founding father, Chief Bode George, and seconded by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was long overdue and should serve as a warning to members working to undermine the party.

According to the forum, the PDP cannot continue to accommodate individuals whose actions jeopardize its unity and progress, adding that the conduct of Wike and others had fuelled internal discord and inadvertently empowered those seeking to weaken the party.

“Governor Wike has acted in a parasitic manner. While he achieved much using the PDP as a springboard, he now operates as an agent of the ruling party, working to destroy the platform that made him,” the statement said.

“Thankfully, the PDP NWC at the National Convention has applied the necessary antidote to such parasitic elements.”

The chairmen described the expulsions as a welcome development and a crucial step toward restoring cohesion, strengthening discipline, and positioning the PDP for future electoral victories.

“We call on the new National Chairman to hit the ground running and avoid distractors like Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, and their cohorts, who have consistently acted as a spanner in the wheel of the party, dragging it through needless crises aimed at keeping the non-performing Tinubu-led administration in power,” they added.

The forum acknowledged the weight of responsibility on Turaki’s shoulders but expressed confidence in the renewed direction of the PDP. It described his emergence as a reflection of the resilience and commitment of PDP governors, stakeholders, and members nationwide.

They urged Turaki and his executive team to revive the party’s glory and reach out to members who have joined coalitions, defected to other parties, or become inactive.

“The responsibility before Turaki is clear: he must work decisively with his new executive to restore the party’s glory and strengthen its position nationwide,” the statement added.

The LG chairmen also commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of delegates at the convention, describing it as a positive sign of the party’s readiness for genuine reconciliation and restructuring.