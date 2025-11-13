PDP Convention: People can gather anywhere, but it’s a nullity — Wike’s faction

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the planned national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, as a “nullity”.

It insisted that any such gathering has no legal backing and would not be recognized under the law.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with National Assembly members and other party stakeholders, Wike said the faction remained committed to peace within the PDP but only peace built on equity, justice, and respect for the rule of law.

He said a recent judgment of the Federal High Court had reaffirmed the suspension of any national convention pending the determination of the substantive suit before it, and warned party members against defying the court order.

“I thank the Minority Leader and members of the National Assembly caucus who met with me yesterday. I made it clear to them that I am open to any discussion that will bring lasting peace to this party – but peace anchored on justice, equity and due process. This party was founded on the rule of law, and no one should destroy that foundation”, he said.

The minister dismissed reports suggesting that an ex parte order stopped the PDP’s planned convention, explaining that the court order was issued after all parties – including the PDP, the plaintiffs, and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC – appeared before the Federal High Court.

He said it was, therefore, misleading to describe the decision as an ex parte order. “No court gave any ex parte order in this matter. All parties were represented. The court simply upheld the earlier judgment and adjourned for substantive hearing,” he stated.

Wike maintained that his faction would abide by the judgment and continue to pursue the matter lawfully, warning those he described as “disobedient elements” within the party to stop misleading Nigerians.

“Anybody can gather in a civic centre, a palace, or a stadium. We cannot stop that. But such a gathering does not make a valid PDP convention. The court has spoken, and we will obey. Enough is enough of impunity in this party,” he declared.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Acting National Chairman of the faction, Mohammed Abdul-Rahman, said the group remained committed to reclaiming the party’s original vision and returning it to the people.

He said the faction’s leadership was in full alignment with the decisions of the court and urged members nationwide to stay away from the Ibadan convention, which he described as illegal and contemptuous of judicial orders.

“With the members of the Working Committee and the support of the Board of Trustees, we will reach out to our leaders across all 36 states to bring this party back to its rightful owners – the electorate and Nigerians at large,” Abdul-Rahman said. “We are law-abiding and will abide by the federal high court judgments. We are therefore calling on all delegates across the federation to stay away from the purported national convention in Ibadan. We remain a law-abiding faction determined to ensure sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, pledged the Board’s total support for the Wike-aligned National Working Committee, stressing that the party must now purge itself of lawlessness and impunity.

“We have allowed impunity and the abuse of our constitution for too long, but that era is over.

“The BoT stands with the NWC in obedience to the constitution and the rule of law. The decision of the court is final, and we have agreed there will be no convention in Ibadan. Anyone proposing that is an enemy of this great party”, he said.

Ohuabunwa added that the current leadership was determined to steer the PDP toward recovery and stability, insisting that only lawful processes would guide the party going forward.

“By the grace of God, we are piloting this party in the right direction, and we will get to our destination,” he affirmed.

The meeting, attended by serving and former lawmakers, state party chairmen, and other key stakeholders, concluded with a collective resolve by the faction to obey court rulings and resist what they called “the continued hijack of the party through illegal conventions and disregard for due process.”