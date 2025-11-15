PDP Convention: Outcome to turn party’s fortunes around – Makinde

Seyi Makinde

The host governor of the 2025 PDP National Convention, Gov. Seyi Makinde, says the outcome of the conversation will turn the fortunes of the party’s national outlook.

Makinde stated this on Saturday in his welcome address at the ongoing PDP convention, held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The governor, who noted that PDP had sacrificed a lot to make the convention a reality, charged all the delegates to remain united and peaceful throughout the period.

He also commended the efforts of the Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, who received the convention flag.

Declaring the convention open, PDP acting National Chairman Iliya Damagum, who received the party flag, urged all delegates to sustain their loyalty and support for the party.

Damagum commended the host governor, Makinde, for his supporting role in the party, while expressing optimism that the convention will further strengthen the party.

The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, in his goodwill message, commended the delegates for their resilience and faith in the party.

He added that the party would not perish but would continue to progress.

Wabara urged the delegates to continue working together for the party’s success.

He urged the party executives to continue running an all-inclusive party that would encourage members to work together to deliver the party.

Sen. Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, says the party’s mission is for Nigeria’s future.

Ningi called on lovers of democracy not to relent in their efforts to keep democracy thriving in Nigeria.

However, some party leaders had earlier received flags, with Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, receiving the Nigerian flag.

Makinde received the Oyo State flag, while the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, received the Senate flag, and Mr Fred Agbedi received the flag of the House of Representatives.

NAN reports that the ongoing convention began with the accreditation of over 3,000 delegates. (NAN)