PDP convention in Ibadan: Angry delegates pull down posters of absent governors

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Angry delegates at the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention in Ibadan have shown their displeasure by pulling down posters bearing the images of governors who are absent at the convention.

Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Agbu Kefas (Taraba) are “conspicuously absent” at the ongoing convention of the party being held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The party, which has been “mired in crisis,” “vowed to carry on with the exercise despite two court judgements against it.”

The Umar Damagum faction of the party proceeded with the convention “relying on a judgment secured at an Oyo State High Court.”

As the exercise kicked off, the Governors sighted in attendance were Ahmadu Fintri (Adamawa), Caleb Muftwang (Platele), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and the host, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Also in attendance were other prominent party members, including ex-Senate President Adolphus Wabara and Former Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), and Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano).