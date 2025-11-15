PDP Convention: Damagum, governors arrive; Kebbi boycotts Ibadan over Turaki 

Umar Damagum

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan, & Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Iliya Damagum, has arrived the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, venue of the party’s 2025 Elective National Convention.

Read Also: PDP Convention: 17 states accredited, voting starts 4pm

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State chapter of PDP has announced its decision to boycott the party’s Ibadan national convention.

Also, at the venue, governors of Oyo, Adamawa, Zamfara and Bauchi states, Engr Seyi Makinde, Ahmadu Fintiri, Dauda Lawal, Bala Mohammed, respectively, have arrived.

On their entourage are scores of the party members. They were ushered in by drummers and retinue of security aides.

Equally in attendance are Senators Uduaghan, and Abba Moro.

The programme has started behind the 4 p.m. schedule. But as soon as the governors arrived, the programme commenced with a rendition of National Anthem.

Also, accreditation is almost completed which will be followed by voting of delegates from each of the 36 states.

The Kebbi boycott

On the Kebbi State chapter of PDP boycott, its Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, said it was due to the candidacy of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who is seeking the position of national chairman.

The chapter questioned Turaki’s legitimacy as a party member, citing his suspension in April 2023 for alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and failure to pay party dues.

The suspension, issued by his Nasarawa 1 Ward, also affected seven other members, including former gubernatorial candidate Gen. Bello S. Yaki.

In a petition dated October 25, 2025, the Kebbi State PDP formally notified the chairman of the screening committee for the national convention of its rejection of Turaki’s nomination based on these issues.

The petition, jointly signed by Chairman Alhaji Usman Bello Suru and Secretary Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, included a list of signatures and phone numbers from both state working committee and non-working committee members, all expressing their opposition to Turaki’s candidacy.

The Kebbi PDP chapter warned that anyone presenting themselves as a delegate from the state would be doing so without the party’s authorization.

All delegates from Kebbi State are reportedly remaining at home in protest.

Despite the boycott, the national convention is expected to proceed with various stakeholders and delegates in attendance.

The latest imbroglio has deepen crisis and widen division in Kebbi state opposition people’s democratic party as 2027 closes on.

Vanguard News