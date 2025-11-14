PDP convention at risk as BOT report warns of legal, structural breakdown

File image of the venue.

•BOT flags legal gaps and internal divisions

•Party organs not fully in place for convention

•Report warns against rushing the process

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is heading into the weekend with an air of uncertainty as its planned national convention becomes the centre of a deepening internal storm.

What should normally be a moment of unity and renewal has instead exposed widening cracks, with a new Board of Trustees (BOT) report warning that legal disputes, factional structures, and incomplete party organs could undermine the entire exercise.

The report, signed by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, Dr. Mike Oghiadomhe, and four other members, is the product of weeks of consultations with governors, NWC members, suspended officers, and other key actors. Its findings suggest a party struggling to hold itself together at a critical moment.

“Going ahead with the convention at this time must be subject to favourable legal status and disposition of INEC. Considering the multiple court orders and judgments, INEC is not likely going to monitor the convention,” the BOT committee cautioned in its submission.

The committee also highlighted structural gaps! including inconclusive or disputed congresses in several states, which have left the party without properly accredited delegates in crucial zones. It recommended an all-inclusive caretaker committee to stabilise the party.

“An all-inclusive Caretaker Committee (CTC) is recommended because a failed convention will incapacitate the party’s ability to field candidates at all levels nationally,” the report added.

Stakeholders Point Fingers

The BOT’s findings have intensified long-standing tensions within the PDP, with key figures openly accusing one another of undermining the party.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike faulted the BOT for what he called bias, while accusing governors of manipulating congresses and violating zoning agreements. He insisted that the Abuja High Court ruling must determine how the party proceeds.

But Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed countered sharply, saying: “Wike aims to weaken and destroy the PDP… He is trouble-prone and unlikely to stop attacking the party and its structures.”

Suspended national officers also raised concerns about how the NWC has handled the convention preparations, accusing the leadership of ignoring court orders and breaching constitutional procedures.

Saraki Warns of Broader Consequences

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the BOT to intervene urgently, warning that unresolved congress issues, pending litigation, and internal grievances could weaken the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

He reportedly cautioned that first-term governors in Osun, Plateau, and Zamfara could even consider leaving the party if the crisis deepens.

Calls for Caution Grow Louder

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, three PDP stakeholders; Barr. George Turna (South-South Zonal Secretary), Hon. Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), and Hon. Amah Abraham (Abia PDP chairman) echoed the BOT’s concerns, stressing that the issues raised were too significant to ignore.

Turna said the party would be risking its credibility if it proceeded with a convention that effectively excludes delegates from 14 states.

Nwachukwu pointed out that recent conflicting court rulings were fresh evidence of ‘impunity’ leading up to the exercise, while Abraham urged the leadership to fully implement the BOT report, saying its recommendations offered the clearest path to restoring order.

Together, they appealed to the party to focus on resolving disputes rather than rushing into a potentially divisive convention.

Our Convention Is Holding, Says Woyengikuro

Amid the growing doubts, PDP National Financial Secretary Daniel Woyengikuro insisted that the convention will go ahead as planned, dismissing those questioning its legality as self-styled acting chairmen.

“Who are the members saying it will not hold? Some people who call themselves acting chairmen… You know the truth,” he said in an exclusive interview.

He maintained that all preparations were properly approved by the NEC.

“At the last NEC meeting, the timetable was released for the process leading to the convention… The convention is this weekend; Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Woyengikuro argued that internal disagreements were normal in a large organisation and should not be interpreted as signs of instability.

“In a crowd, two or three people may have dissenting opinions. That doesn’t mean anything… Did everybody in Nigeria vote for Tinubu? No. Is Tinubu not the President? Yes,” Woyengikuro maintained

He also stressed that the party has clearly recognised leadership.

“They call themselves acting chairmen; so what? Don’t we have leadership in the party? Yes, we do, and everyone knows who the leadership is.”

The financial secretary urged members and delegates to ignore rumours and stand with the party as preparations peak.

“Our convention is holding, please,” he said.

Uncertain Days Ahead

Despite Woyengikuro’s assurances, doubts persist. The BOT report makes it clear that unresolved litigations, factional structures, and potential INEC absence could cast a shadow over the event’s credibility.

With political tensions rising and multiple power blocs digging in, the PDP now faces a decisive moment, one that could either stabilise the party or deepen the fractures that have long threatened its cohesion.

Vanguard News Nigeria