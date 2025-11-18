 PDP condemns abduction of Kebbi schoolgirls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the abduction of 25 students at the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The bandits also killed the vice principal of the school, Hassan Yakubu Makuku.

This is contained in a statement by Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the party, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the tragic incident further highlighted the insecurity challenge facing Nigeria.

Ememobong commiserated with the parents of the abducted students, the family of the slain teacher, staff, students, management of the affected school, and the Kebbi state government.

He stressed the need for the government to accept responsibility and deal decisively with the issues.

The spokesman said apart from the Kebbi school incident, other abductions had taken place in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano and Katsina States in recent times, emphasising the need to address the menace.

Ememobong urged the Federal Government to devote urgent and sufficient attention to securing the lives and property of Nigerians so as to end the tragic cycle.

He said Nigeria does not need a threat from a foreign country before addressing the challenge, saying, “Let the killings stop!” (NAN)