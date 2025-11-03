PDP Chieftain urges new Ag. National Chairman Abdulrahman to unite party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ambassador Ojong Agbor, has called on the new Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, to return the party to the path of unity and progress.

Ambassador Agbor hailed the emergence of Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as the PDP Acting National Chairman, describing it as the best thing to have happened to the party.

He said he was elated to see the Acting National Chairman assumed office today, noting that it demonstrated that work had started in earnest.

Agbor called on Abdulrahman to immediately bring peace and unity to the party and ensure the conduct of outstanding State Congress and resolution of disputed ones.

I congratulate Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman and to see his emergence as a necessity to save the PDP from total collapse.

As a child of necessity, the Chairman should unite the party and restore confidence in its members.

Most importantly, he should set machineries in motion for the emergence of a new National Working Committee through a valid National Convention.

I congratulate him, and wish him the guidance of the Almighty God.