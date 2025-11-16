PDP can’t fight itself and save Nigeria’s democracy, Olawepo-Hashim warns

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has expressed fresh concern over deepening divisions within the party, warning that the escalating internal crises pose a threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

His caution came on Sunday as one faction of the PDP proceeded with a controversial National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, despite conflicting court rulings and an existing judgment restraining the exercise.

In a statement personally signed, Olawepo-Hashim described the latest developments as a troubling departure from the ideals on which the PDP was founded. He reminded stakeholders that the party’s foundation rested on broad consultation and inclusion—not the widening rifts currently at play.

“Inclusion, not exclusion, is the tradition of the PDP. We must strive to bring all sides back to the table to save the PDP and save Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

Reflecting on the party’s formation 27 years ago, he recalled how more than 13 political groups set aside their individual ambitions to form a united platform capable of stabilising the nation after years of military rule. That spirit of unity, he noted, helped the PDP secure nearly two-thirds of the seats in the December 1998 local government elections, a result that boosted public confidence in Nigeria’s return to democratic governance.

He, however, warned that the current climate—marked by parallel conventions, court-induced confusion, and exclusionary tactics—risks eroding those early gains.

According to him, the decision by a faction to proceed with the Ibadan convention signals deeper trouble for both the party and the country.

“We must not leave anyone behind. The party’s revival depends on genuine unity and purposeful reconciliation,” he stressed.

Olawepo-Hashim further urged restraint, invoking a biblical reminder that the present moment calls for healing, not further division.

“The Bible teaches that ‘to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.’ This is not the season to expel members; it is the season to reconcile and bring in new members. It is the season to save the PDP in order to save Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.