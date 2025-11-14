PDP begins preparations for National Convention despite court order

Preparations for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention are continuing in Ibadan, Oyo State, despite conflicting court rulings and internal disagreements over whether the event should proceed. The convention is scheduled for November 15 and 16.

The build-up has been overshadowed by divergent judicial pronouncements on the legality of holding the exercise. An Oyo State High Court last week authorised the party and its acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, to press ahead with plans for the convention. Days later, however, a High Court in Abuja issued a contrary order, stopping the PDP from conducting the convention and directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to supervise or recognise any proceedings related to it.

The confusion deepened when a faction of the party led by Sam Anyanwu announced the postponement of the convention. The Damagum-led national leadership dismissed the claim, insisting that no superior court had issued any ruling capable of halting preparations.

Despite the uncertainty, activity heightened in Ibadan on Friday as party officials continued logistics and inspections at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the venue of the convention. The stadium has been adorned in the PDP’s red, white, and green colours, with delegates already arriving in the city. On its official social media page, the PDP shared visuals of the venue, declaring its readiness to proceed with what it described as a convention capable of shaping the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s stance was further reinforced after a Thursday night meeting of key PDP stakeholders at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. Attendees — including members of the National Working Committee, current and former governors, National Assembly members, Board of Trustees members, and state chairmen — unanimously resolved to hold the convention as planned, calling the November dates “irrevocable.”

Amid the escalating tensions, former Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the party to suspend the convention altogether. Saraki argued that installing a caretaker committee was the most viable path to reconciliation and stability, saying such a move would strengthen confidence among members interested in contesting future elections on the PDP platform.

Despite his appeal, the party leadership remains committed to going ahead with the convention.