‘Paternity Leave’ comedy show to premier November 16

A witty comedy show, which mirrors heartfelt exploration of family, fatherhood, and the everyday chaos of modern life, Paternity Leave is set to premier in Lagos November 16.

The comedy recording show is billed to ease the tension the present economic hardship has created among many Nigerians.

The highly anticipated show, a product of Popular comedian and Master of Ceremonies, Sunday Onyenachiya, also known as Sunny Messiah, will take place at the Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, promising an evening of laughter, relatability, and originality.

With over two decades of experience on stage, Sunny Messiah is known for blending sharp wit with storytelling that hits home.

This debut, according to him marks a new chapter in his comedy journey, one that bridges humour, culture, and emotion in a truly Nigerian way.

He said: “Paternity Leave was born out of reflection on fatherhood, family, and the funny side of responsibility. It’s about those moments that test your patience but also make you laugh the hardest. This is my special way of turning real life into comedy, finding humour in the madness,” he added.

The show, according to the comedian, will feature a host of other guest Comedians including rib-cracking comedian Senator, as Special Guest, with Ebuka Mic as host. The night will also showcase a thrilling lineup of performances from some of Nigeria’s finest comedic talents including ChimeFrancis, Iykomo, Dexmond, FunnyUrch, Saint Envi, and AkanLaff, all set to keep audiences entertained with their signature humour and boundless energy.

It has also attracted the interest of top brands who have promised to banroll it. The brands include, Atorj Technology Limited, Sew Smooth Clothing Limited, Martinz Nnaji Jr’s Film Kitchen, Tetrarch Nigeria Limited, Ivon Melda, and PixxelColors Agency.

Expressing delight, the comedian said: “The support from these brands has been phenomenal. It’s exciting to see brands recognising comedy not just as entertainment but as an important part of our creative economy and cultural identity”.

Sunny Messiah assures fans that Paternity Leave will be more than just a show. He describes it as refreshing, smart, and bursting with energy, adding that it is also a deeply personal project that reflects real-life experiences.

