Paramilitary recruitment: Board to release next phase list of successful candidates Dec. 1

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) says shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification in its ongoing recruitment exercise will be released from December 1.

The Secretary to the board, Abdulmalik Jubril, in a statement on Friday, called on applicants to check the board’s recruitment portal, recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, to check if they were shortlisted.

“Applicants who performed well have been shortlisted on merit and are advised to visit www.recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Monday to Wednesday to select their preferred screening venue and date,” he announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agencies currently recruiting are CDCFIB, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Jubril revealed that the screening exercise for successful candidates will hold from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2025, across the 36 states and the FCT.

“Kindly note that official communication with respect to the next stage of the exercise shall be only through the board’s portal.

“Applicants are advised to disregard any communication through email or other channels.

He congratulated successful applicants while reiterating that the selection process was in line with the Federal Character principle as well as the needs of each of the services. (NAN)(