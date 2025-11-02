OXYTANE Boss, Obriki lauds Tinubu over Carbon market framework, climate change fund

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OXYTANE Africa Investment Limited, Hon Tamarankro Jjuliano Obriki, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the approved and adoption of a national carbon market framework and the activation of Nigeria’s climate change fund

Obriki, in a statement on Sunday, and made available to Newsmen in Warri, Delta State, said the adopted national carbon market framework and climate change fund were in the right step in the right direction as it has been long overdue for Nigeria to establish its own functional carbon market.

According to him, “ This will certainly attract and encourage oil industry players and manufacturers to voluntarily apply methodologies for decarbonization”.

“ As certified emissions reductions are carbon credits viable for trades, we at OXYTANE Africa Investment Limited have been on the fore front of preaching decarbonization in the industrial sector with our tested and proven methodologies like the OXYTANE fuel addictive technology”.

“ Our product, OXYTANE is one of the best globally recognized solutions to reduce carbon emissions at seventy percent and improve fuel efficiency when blended with any hydrocarbon refined fuels used in any combustion engines to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and fulfilling the commitment by Nigeria to reduce carbon emissions drastically by 2030”.

He pointed that Nigeria was still a 95% hydrocarbons refined fuels dependent country like most developing nations in the world, adding that it has become imperative for any reasonable certified emissions reductions to be collated and traded as carbon credits and while also protecting the environment and saving lives.

“ A technology like the OXYTANE fuel addictive technology must be adopted as a mandatory decarbonization template for all conventional fuels in the Country. We must congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and commitment towards the Paris agreement by this singular action”

“ We on our part at OXYTANE Africa Investment Limited, are always ready to partner the government of Nigeria, relevant regulators and stakeholders to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and improve the Country’s carbon market”.

“ We are already partnering with the national environmental safety and regulatory enforcement agency to reduce carbon emissions industrially through our solutions, and also the NNPC Retail Limited in the distribution and sales of our product nationwide”

“ OXYTANE Africa Investment Limited, was the first company in Nigeria and West Africa to be registered with the INTERNATIONAL CARBON REGISTRY, and we look forward to work with the federal government to achieve the $3billion annually carbon market target”