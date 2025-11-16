Oworonsoki demolitions: Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to fairness as victims receive more compensation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the welfare of residents affected by the ongoing demolition of environmentally unsafe buildings across the state.

Sanwo-Olu assured that all displaced persons would be resettled and adequately compensated.

The governor gave the assurance during the second phase distribution of cash compensation to affected residents of the Oworonshoki community.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, LASURA, Oladimeji Animashaun, said his government is committed to ensuring that no resident is denied the right to own property in Lagos, even as it continues removing structures that pose environmental threats.

He said: “The very first time we compensated people, 79 affected persons collected their cheques. Today, another 100 people are receiving theirs. Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu promised that those affected would be compensated. That is promise made, promise fulfilled.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that the second batch of compensations would not be the end, as many more will be compensated over several batches.

Meanwhile, the elated beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the state government for coming to their aid.

One of the beneficiaries, Nwaoha Rosemary, who received one million naira, described the support as a welcome relief.

Another beneficiary, Patrick Arinze, who got three million naira said: “They have done the right thing at the right time. People complained, but what the government has done supersedes our concerns. If we had not received anything, what would we have done?”

The beneficiaries received compensation ranging from N1 million to N5 million, depending on the nature and value of their demolished properties.