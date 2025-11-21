Our students mistook farmers for kidnappers – Nasarawa headmistress

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By Abel Daniel, LAFIA

The headmistress of Peter Quality Foundation Academy, Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mrs Esther Ndernen, has said no student was kidnap. She clarified that students mistook farmers wearing black clothes for abductors.

Read Also: Police debunk alleged abduction of students in Nasarawa

Similarly, Nasarawa State Police Command debunked a report circulating across social media platforms and other conventional media alleging kidnap at St. Peter’s Academy, in same Rukubi. Read it HERE.

On the Peter Quality Foundation Academy alleged kidnap, Ndernen, the headmistress, spoke with our reporter on telephone.

She said: “Our pupils went out for a break period to a playground behind the school. While playing, one of them entered a nearby bush to defecate and saw some people working in their farm.

“Those men and women, were wearing dark clothes. The boy concluded that they were kidnappers and ran out to inform some other boys playing on the field.

“Our teachers were at the playground with them. But they did not noticed when the boy ran back to the school compound to further inform other pupils that he saw some kidnapers.

“The information spread fast. And when I decided to go and meet the other teachers, who went out to monitor children that went out to play, they took the other way into the school, while I took another road to the playground.

‘I met the farmers’

“When I got there, I met some people working in the farm. I asked them what was happening, and they told me that nobody was around the area except them working in the farm.”

The headmistress said when she got back to the school, some of the children had ran home to their parents that kidnappers came around their school.

Further findings, according to the headmistress, revealed that the pupils were only afraid because recently a case of kidnapping took place in the area.

She disclosed that she was surprised when she saw the Army and the Police, who came to verify the authenticity of the rumour.

According to her, what happened in the school at about 10 a.m. was just a scare. She noted that if there was a kidnap, at least one of the parents would have come to confirm from the school.

Vanguard News