Our oversight functions not designed to intimidate or witch-hunt — Hon. Adefiranye

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The member representing Ile Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Festus Ayodele Adefiranye, has said the National Assembly’s oversight functions are aimed at ensuring accountability in public resource management, not intimidating or witch-hunting individuals or institutions.

Adefiranye made the clarification while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly complex shortly after receiving the ‘Most Outstanding Honourable in Constituency Project Delivery of the Year’ award, bestowed on him by the 10th National Assembly Merit Award.

According to the organisers, the award was in recognition of his exceptional performance in executing infrastructural and social projects in his constituency—efforts they noted surpassed those of many other lawmakers. Out of 360 members of the House, only four, including Adefiranye, were selected for the honour. The others were from Ebonyi, Katsina, and Delta States.

Addressing concerns about how oversight activities are perceived, Adefiranye said:

“I think it’s a wrong mindset to believe that anytime committees of the National Assembly invite respondents to explain their activities, they are doing so to accuse or intimidate them.

“The principal responsibility of members of the National Assembly is lawmaking, which includes oversight on all matters for which laws are made. It is only logical that lawmakers follow up to ensure that what is brought before the Assembly is executed as approved.”

He commended the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature, noting that it has enhanced project execution and ensured taxpayers get real value for their money.

According to him, history has shown that confrontations between both arms of government often undermine public interest rather than advance it.

Adefiranye also dismissed the “rubber stamp” label sometimes used by critics to describe the 10th National Assembly, calling it a misunderstanding or deliberate mischief by political opponents.