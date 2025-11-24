Our democratic trajectory is arduous but forward-looking – Speaker, House of Reps

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has described Nigeria’s democratic journey as both arduous and forward-looking. Speaking at the 21st convocation lecture of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), titled “Parliamentary Leadership and the Resilience of Democracy in Nigeria: Confronting Global Reversals and Domestic Challenges,” he noted that Nigeria has avoided military disruption and experienced multiple power transitions over 26 years, reflecting a maturing democratic culture.

However, he acknowledged that global indices still classify Nigeria as a hybrid regime, citing governance challenges, institutional weaknesses, and declining public trust, particularly in the legislature. Represented by the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Tajudeen stressed that the legislature can anchor democratic progress through accountability, evidence-based lawmaking, strengthened representation, and a balance of cooperation and vigilance with the executive.

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State urged ESUT staff and students to provide solutions to societal challenges and commercialize research findings. Represented by his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, he emphasized aligning education with the fourth industrial revolution and experiential learning to maintain ESUT’s academic excellence.

The Chairman of ESUT’s Governing Council, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, commended Governor Mbah’s support, noting that his experiential learning model has reshaped academic content. Vice Chancellor Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie highlighted that 98% of the university’s programs are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with eight new programs recently approved, including Medical Radiography, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Biomedical Engineering, and International Relations and Diplomacy.

He also outlined staff and student welfare initiatives, including conference sponsorships, scholarships, improved hostel water supply, and solar street lighting for security. Governor Mbah’s support included N1.4 billion for perimeter fencing and N36.7 million for accreditation exercises.

A total of 7,991 graduands were awarded degrees for the 2023/2024 academic session, including 6,625 first degrees, 212 postgraduate diplomas, 720 master’s degrees, and 434 PhDs. Honorary doctorates were conferred on Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen (Legislative Practice), Chief Dr. Paulinus Ozonnagbo (Business Administration), and Senator Osita Ngwu (Governance and Public Policy).