Otu, Tinubu leadership driving major political realignments in C’River – State APC Chair

Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq., APC chairman, Cross River State

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq.says the shift in the state’s political landscape and the weakening influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a result of the leadership style of Governor Bassey Edet Otu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coupled with what he terms his “political evangelism” approach to mobilisation.

Speaking with journalists weekend, on the recent political developments in the state, Eba said the APC has continued to consolidate its hold, particularly in Cross River North, citing the anticipated defection of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Hon. Godwin Offiono and the PDP faction led by Barr. Venatius Ikem as a key indicator of the party’s growing dominance.

He attributed the momentum to the goodwill of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Otu’s People-First governance style, which he claimed have enhanced public confidence and made the APC an attractive platform for leaders seeking development-focused politics.

According to him, more stakeholders are choosing to identify with an administration that is “showing tangible results,” rather than remain in a party he described as “struggling with outdated ideas and persistent internal rifts.”

The APC chairman described his political evangelism strategy as a spiritually guided assignment centred on peace, love, unity and growth.

He said the model aligns with former Governor Ben Ayade’s “Sucket to the Centre” philosophy, adding that Ayade’s move to the APC in 2021 “ushered in a new era for the party.”

Eba insisted that the PDP’s internal wrangling has left it weakened and unattractive, forcing prominent figures to seek what he termed “political refuge” within the ruling party.

He described the impending defection of Senator Jarigbe, Hon. Offiono and their supporters as a major setback for the PDP.

“This clearly shows that the political direction of Cross River North has changed,” he stated.

Eba assured that the APC would continue to broaden its membership base, strengthen internal unity and maintain the momentum that has positioned Cross River as a strong APC-controlled state.