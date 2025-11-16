Otti not opposed to creation of Aba State – Abia monarch

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The traditional ruler of Umuola Egbelu autonomous community,in Aba North council area of Abia State,Eze Love Wogu,has clarified that Governor Alex Otti is not opposed to the creation of Aba state from Abia state, contrary to the beliefs in some quarters.

In an interview with journalists in Aba,Eze Wogu ,who is the chairman of the Aba State Movement, explained that the Governor has continued to support the movement anytime they need his support.

He said;”Yes, Governor Otti is in support of the creation of Aba State. When we resubmitted our memo to to the National Assembly. There was need for the councillors, chairmen of local governments and members of the House of Assembly to sign as stipulated by the constitution of Nigeria. We had to go to the Governor. If he wasn’t in support of the creation of Aba state,he won’t have allowed the councillors, chairmen and the Assembly to sign the documents. All of them signed without exception.This singular act tells you that my Governor is fully in support of the creation of Aba State as the sixth state the South East zone.”

Also speaking, spokesman of the Aba State Movement and Pioneer Attorney General of the State,also confirmed that the Governor is fully in support of the creation of Aba state as the sixth state for the South East zone.

He said;”The Governor has his ideas about state creation,even before he became Governor. He has told us that he is not in support of the creation of more states in Nigeria.But he is in support of the creation of Aba state as the sixth state for the South East zone to make it at par with other geo political zones.

“We are in different ball game. We are talking of parity. How do you make up for the South East? Must the South East zone continue to have five states while other regions have six and seven? Is there any Abia or Igbo man that will say no to a sixth state for the South East zone? There won’t be any. So, our Governor is with us in support of the creation of Aba State. You will soon hear from him. We have fulfilled all requirements for state creation as stipulated in Section 8 of the Nigerian constitution.”

Nkire urged other areas agitating for state creation to support Aba state because the South East zone through Ohanaeze Ndigbo has already taken a position to have Aba state created as the sixth state in the South East zone.