Osun lawmaker calls for Nigeria’s internal reforms over Trump’s threat

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewumi Adeyemi (Irekandu), has reacted to recent remarks credited to former United States President Donald Trump threatening possible military action in Nigeria and a halt to American aid, describing them as “deeply concerning and diplomatically inappropriate.”

In a statement titled “President Trump’s Remarks and Nigeria’s Wake Up Call,” Adeyemi said no nation, regardless of its global power, has the moral or legal right to threaten the sovereignty of another.

According to him, “Under Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, all member states are obliged to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Nigeria, as a sovereign member of the United Nations, is entitled to that protection.”

He added that the Nigerian Constitution vests exclusive powers in the President to authorise the deployment of the Armed Forces, stressing that “no foreign entity, regardless of influence or interest, can usurp this constitutional power.”

While condemning Trump’s threats, Adeyemi said Nigerians must not ignore the underlying message behind the statement, noting that the country’s internal weaknesses often make it vulnerable to external interference.

“If there were no loopholes in our governance system, there would be no space for any external power to exploit our internal weaknesses.

“We cannot deny that Nigeria is facing deep-rooted challenges. Hunger, insecurity, unemployment, a struggling economy, and growing disillusionment among the youth have weakened our social fabric,” he stated.

The lawmaker emphasised that leadership failures have widened the gap between government and citizens, and urged the Federal Government to “own up and rise to its responsibilities.”

“The time for excuses is long gone. Nigerians deserve leadership that is responsive, competent, and compassionate. Leadership must listen, reform, and deliver. The first step to regaining respect internationally is to demonstrate responsibility domestically,” he said.

Adeyemi described Trump’s remarks as “a wake-up call” for Nigeria to reform rather than react in anger. He urged the government to tackle hunger through agricultural reforms, invest in youth employment and innovation, and prioritise national security through intelligence-driven strategies.

He, however, cautioned the former U.S. president against undermining international peace through threats, saying, “The foundation of global peace is mutual respect. True statesmanship lies not in threats but in partnership.”

“If his administration truly seeks to help Nigeria, let it do so through cooperative frameworks that support security reform, trade, education, and development initiatives, not through intimidation or unilateral threats of force,” he added.

Adeyemi further warned that foreign interventions often lead to catastrophic instability, citing the case of Libya as a lesson.

“Once sovereignty is violated and national institutions collapse, rebuilding becomes a generational struggle,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to protect the country’s democracy, noting that it remains “the best platform for national renewal.”

“I sympathise with all and anyone that has lost someone or a people in any circumstances especially through insecurity. Whether Christian, Muslim, or of any faith, no one deserves to lose their life to senseless violence,” he lamented.

“Kidnappers are tearing families apart, leaving them in pain and fear. People are dying in the name of religion and other avoidable causes. This has to stop.”

Adeyemi urged the government to communicate its strategies clearly, make corrections when criticised, and set measurable goals for nation-building.

“I love my nation, and I believe in her sovereignty. This is a defining moment for Nigeria to reflect, reform, and rise. Let us treat President Trump’s statement as a challenge to build a nation so strong in purpose and governance that no one will ever again contemplate intervention in our affairs,” he said.

“Let Nigeria stand tall, united in purpose, anchored in justice, and driven by the will to succeed. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.