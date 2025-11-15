Osun 2026: Oyebamiji resigns as NIWA boss to pursue guber ambition

Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to pursue his governorship aspiration, the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has resigned his appointment.

Oyebamiji, popularly called AMBO, is one of the leading contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship ticket; hence, the decision to resign and pursue his ambition.

A statement issued by the AMBO Media Office on Saturday stated that Oyebamiji’s resignation is in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), to enable him to participate in the Osun State governorship primary, scheduled for next month.

Oyebamiji expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding him worthy of national service, noting that his time in government at that level afforded him the opportunity to tap from a wealth of national-level experience as the chief executive of a critical agency like NIWA.

The statement quoted him as saying, “This is what I consider a rare opportunity that I will live to cherish forever. I equally thank my boss and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for recommending me to the President for the appointment in the first instance.

“As I prepare for another phase in my public service journey, I carry with me the exposure and experience garnered at the national level, which I believe will come in handy wherever I find myself in the future.”