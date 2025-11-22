Osun 2026: APC nat’l secretary, Basiru withdraws from guber race

Ajibola Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has formally withdrawn from the race for the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the 2026 election in Osun State.

Basiru’s announcement comes less than three weeks before the APC governorship primary slated for December 13.

The former spokesperson of the Senate made the declaration on Saturday in Osogbo during the inauguration of Alubarika House, the new secretariat of his political movement. Basiru, who had previously consulted party leaders across wards and local government areas, said his decision followed extensive deliberations and an assessment of his current responsibilities.

“Considering the enormous responsibilities of my current office as National Secretary of our great party, and after due consultations with our esteemed leaders and stakeholders – particularly the Leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – it has become necessary to emphatically state that I shall not be contesting the 2026 Osun State governorship election,” he announced.

The APC national scribe said his withdrawal should not be interpreted as stepping back from the progressive goals he shares with party members. Instead, he described it as “a renewed pledge to deepen my commitment to continue working with our leaders and all members of the Alubarika Movement and the APC in Osun State and Nigeria to nurture and support emerging political leaders in the APC who will renew the hopes of the good people of Nigeria in alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Basiru said the newly inaugurated Alubarika House would serve as the movement’s operational base and a hub for empowerment initiatives. He also announced a donation of N50 million as a take-off fund for upcoming programmes.

With Basiru out of the race, about 13 aspirants remain in contention for the APC ticket. They include former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji; former Senate Committee Chairman on Rules and Business, Senator Babajide Omoworare; former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; and legal practitioner Dotun Babayemi, son of the immediate past Olufi of Gbongan.

Other contenders are former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, Chairman of Mutual Assurance Benefits Akin Ogunbiyi, and senior advocate Kunle Adegoke (SAN).